Israeli Occupation Army Kills 4 Palestinians In Northern West Bank

12/1/2024 2:01:24 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Ramallah, Dec 1 (Petra) -- The Israeli Occupation army killed four Palestinians on Sunday during a raid of a village near the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank, according to local Palestinian sources.
They said Israeli forces targeted a car in the village of Seir, east of Jenin, killing four young Palestinians, whose bodies were held by the army.
Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Red Crescent said two unidentified Palestinians were killed in an Israeli army raid into Seir.
Local sources said an Israeli drone targeted a farmhouse near Seir and the army sent in reinforcements that began a search of olive groves in the area.

Jordan News Agency

