Employing AI In Education... Strategic Vision For Innovative Educational Future In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of education has become a prominent focus of discussion among experts, specialists and educational policy makers. In October, the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) organized at its headquarters in Tunis the second Arab International on Artificial Intelligence in Education, where they reviewed the latest technological developments in the field of generative AI and Large Language Models (LLM), in addition to presenting and analyzing successful international experiences in using these technologies in education. The conference also addressed the technical challenges facing the use of AI in various fields of education, with a focus on ways to overcome them to achieve maximum benefit from this technology.

In this context, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education has prioritized AI integration in the education sector and is ready to sign many agreements with international entities and companies specialized in AI to achieve its ambitious goals in this field. It also holds a prominent presence in regional and international events that focus on integrating AI technologies into the educational process, which reflects its commitment to developing the education sector to keep pace with the latest developments.

In an exclusive statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Director of the Information Systems Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Dr. Mona Al Fadhli confirmed that the ministry is looking to adopt a comprehensive strategic approach to enhance AI in the education system in a way that supports the future vision for developing education in Qatar.

Dr. Al Fadhli said that the ministry is developing a comprehensive data management strategy that focuses on ensuring the quality, security and organization of educational data to serve as a solid foundation for future AI applications to enhance the ability to effectively utilize advanced technologies.

The ministry is working on governing AI integration into the educational system, as regulatory frameworks and specific standards are being put in place to guide AI applications in education in a way that ensures the achievement of sustainable development goals, she explained.

Dr. Al Fadhli stressed that the ministry is updating the curricula to include AI foundations with the aim of providing students with the knowledge and skills necessary to understand the technology and interact with it positively in line with Qatar's future vision.

The ministry seeks to enhance the quality of education through AI integration in a thoughtful manner within its 2024-2030 plan, Dr. Al Fadhli said, adding that the plans top priority is the personalized learning experience for each student. AI technologies will enable the ministry to understand each student's needs and adapt educational programs best suited to their interest and abilities, which will contribute in the future to achieving the best academic and personal results. The plan also includes empowering teachers by providing them with the tools and training needed to effectively use AI to improve teaching methods and meet students needs in a more personalized and effective way.

The plan adopts a clear approach to governing AI integration by developing policies and standards that ensure safe and responsible use in line with educational values, which enhances transparency and ensures the protection of individuals rights in the educational environment, she added. These efforts include issuing a policy for adopting emerging technologies, issuing a policy for AI integration, and issuing a policy for comprehensive digital learning, to ensure that all modern technologies are compatible with educational objectives.

The ministry is also committed to ensuring the ethical use of these technologies, in addition to working to build specialized cadres in AI by attracting talent and providing training programs with the aim of leading innovation and achieving the ministrys future educational vision.

Dr. Al Fadhli indicated that the ministry is taking strategic steps to enhance its readiness to benefit from AI at all levels, starting with conducting a comprehensive study to verify the ministrys readiness to apply AI, as the results of this study will be relied upon in implementing initiatives.

The ministry also seeks to enhance awareness of the importance of AI among educational and administrative cadres through programs dedicated to spreading knowledge and building a culture of AI in the work environment.

She acknowledged that issues of bias and transparency are among the most prominent challenges facing AI in general, as the potential bias in AI algorithms poses concerns about equity in education and noted that the ministry is developing policies that enhance transparency and ethics in the use AI in a way that protects the rights of individuals and enhances confidence in these technologies. The Ministrys efforts also include reducing bias in the data used by purifying data, diversifying its sources, designing fair algorithms, and monitoring performance to ensure comprehensive results.

The Director of the Information Systems Department added that data privacy is an additional challenge, as the ministry is committed to developing policies that ensure data protection within a safe educational environment.

Concluding her statement, Dr. Al Fadhli stressed that through joint work efforts, the ministry was able to update and upgrade the infrastructure in the ministry and government schools, which now enjoy an advanced technological environment that contributes to enhancing the quality of education and is able to adapt AI tools.

Professor of Digital Humanities at Hamad Bin Khalifa University George Mikros said in an exclusive statement to QNA, that there are many innovative methods that the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Qatar could adopt regarding how to integrate AI into education. One of the most notable methods is personalized learning, where AI systems analyze individual student data to create specialized learning pathways that adapt to the content and pace required, according to each student's needs, ensuring rapid learning for some students, he explained.

He also pointed out that AI can automate many routine tasks in terms of administrative efficiency, which typically burdens teachers. This automation provides valuable time for teachers to focus on more important matters.

He explained that, in terms of skill development, AI can play a central role in preparing students for the job market. By integrating AI into curricula, students can gain practical experience with technologies they are likely to encounter in their future careers, including skills in data analysis, programming, and e-learning. Another important benefit of AI in education is continuous assessment and improvement processes, which can lead to more effective educational outcomes, helping identify struggling students before they fall far behind.

He explained that despite the numerous benefits of integrating AI into the education sector, implementing this process is not without challenges. These challenges include the lack of essential technological infrastructure in many areas, such as specialized devices, to support the intensive development of AI solutions in education, he explained, pointing out that this requires overcoming the challenge by investing in digital infrastructure across all areas covered by such services.

He said that AI training represents another barrier, as acquiring the necessary skills for teachers to effectively integrate AI into their teaching methods is crucial. Bridging this gap requires comprehensive professional development programs to ensure that teachers are comfortable and competent in using AI technologies.

He stressed that the successful application of AI in education requires many technical and technological arrangements. Digital infrastructure is essential, including widespread availability of high-speed internet, modern computers, and other essential devices. Without this foundation, even the most advanced AI systems will struggle to function effectively.

Professor George Mikros concluded his statement to QNA by stressing that ongoing research and development in AI for education is vital. Continuous investment in this field will help Qatar stay at the forefront of educational innovation. By addressing these aspects comprehensively, Qatar can position itself as a leader in integrating AI into education, which could serve as a model for other countries in the region and beyond.

