ISKCON Global Organised Prayer For Safety And Security Of Hindus In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Iskcon Inc organised special prayer meetings in all its temples globally today. We pray Bhagawan Shri Krishna to extend wisdom for those Islamic Jihadists, suffering from #Kafirophobia, who are repeatedly attacking Hindus, their homes, temples, Sadhus-sanyasis and other innocent minorities in Bangladesh.



We also pray for the safety & security of Hindus, reinstating the rule of law and regain path of development in our friend neighbouring country, the erstwhile part of Bharat mata.

We also offer prayers to encourage the world community to speak against the Islamic fundamentalists trying to make the pious land of Ma Kali and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, into the Jannat of Jihadis and destroying democracy. Peace must prevail in the country.

