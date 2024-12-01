Fovia Ai To Showcase F.A.S.T.® Aicockpit® At Radiology Reimagined AI Exhibit, RSNA 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Fovia Ai Provides Universal AI Viewer for AI Algorithms

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Fovia Ai, Inc., a subsidiary of Fovia, Inc., a world leader in advanced visualization for over two decades and a preeminent provider of zero-footprint, cloud-based imaging SDKs, today announced that it will be featuring its F.A.S.T.® aiCockpit® AI viewer delivering optimized workflows for

all AI algorithms, thereby eliminating the need to launch multiple viewers, in the Radiology Reimagined: AI, Innovation and Interoperability in Practice demonstration December 1 – December 4 at the 110th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiology Society of North America (RSNA 2024) at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Fovia Ai provides universal AI viewer for AI algorithms - Visualize and interact with ALL your algorithm results in one consistent interface.

The Radiology Reimagined demo will spotlight the newest interoperability and integration standards used to embed AI into the diagnostic radiology workflow, including Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE) AI Results & Integrated Real-time Applications (IHE AIR and IHE IRA profiles), CDS Hooks, HL7 FHIR and HL7 FHIRcast, among others. Semantic standards such as RSNA Common Data Elements (CDEs) and Radiology Lexicon (RadLex) will also play a pivotal role in showcasing the demo's capabilities.

RSNA attendees visiting the Radiology Reimagined exhibit will be able to explore AI integrations from 20 exhibitors with 25 products that are based on real-world clinical scenarios as well as see live demonstrations of Fovia Ai software integrated with vendors including Epic, GE Healthcare, Hoppr, Icometrix, Laurel Bridge, Microsoft, Milvue, PaxeraHealth, Qvera, Siemens Healthineers, Smart Reporting, and Visage Imaging.

Here's what integrating companies are saying about Fovia Ai...

"HOPPR is excited to partner with Fovia Ai to showcase how our medical-grade foundation model and infrastructure can advance the future of radiology. This collaboration underscores our shared vision of empowering radiologists with seamless, integrated AI solutions that streamline workflows, improve efficiency, and ultimately enhance patient care. Together, we're advancing the future of AI in radiology, setting new standards for interoperability and clinical impact," said Khan Siddiqui, MD, CEO of HOPPR.



"At Siemens Healthineers, we support the development of various interoperability standards and have been a proud participant in the Radiology Reimagined demonstration since its early days. It is a great showcase for the work we do to boost interoperability in radiology AI. We are always keen on working with like-minded companies to push the adoption of standards further. In this demonstration, our partner Fovia Ai enables great visualization and interactions with our multi-modal automated AI-Rad Companion results – completely based on standards like DICOM SR and IHE AIR profiles. This has the potential to streamline the radiology reading workflow and improve the way radiologists work together with AI," said Alexis Laugerette, Global Product Manager at Siemens Healthineers.



"We are thrilled to partner with Fovia Ai in demonstrating how advanced AI tools and interoperability standards are reshaping radiology workflows at RSNA 2024," said Philipp Matthies, Head of Research & Innovation at Smart Reporting. "By integrating Fovia Ai's universal findings viewer with Smart Reporting's SmartReports platform, we're able to transmit coded findings using ontologies such as SNOMED CT, RadLex, and Common Data Elements (CDEs) via FHIR resources. This alignment not only streamlines reporting but also ensures structured, standardized data flow across systems, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, efficiency, and ultimately, patient outcomes."



To learn more about Fovia and Fovia Ai's complete product suites or arrange a demonstration at the 110th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, December 1

December 4,

About Fovia Ai



Fovia Ai, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fovia, Inc., a world leader in advanced visualization, a preeminent provider of cloud-based, zero-footprint imaging SDKs, and the developer of High Definition Volume Rendering®, XStream® HDVR®, F.A.S.T.®

Hybrid Rendering, F.A.S.T.®

Interactive Segmentation, RapidPrint® and TruRender®. Fovia Ai's flagship products, F.A.S.T.® aiCockpit® and F.A.S.T.® AI SDK, enable radiologists and clinicians to efficiently access AI results directly within their existing workflows from any PACS, worklist, dictation software or hospital system. Complementary products in Fovia Ai's product suite include F.A.S.T.® AI Annotation, F.A.S.T.® AI Validation, F.A.S.T.® AI Workflows and F.A.S.T.® Interactive AI, collectively providing tools to annotate, validate, modify, accept/reject, interact with and segment data. The flexible architecture of Fovia Ai's product suite and Fovia's 20+ years of radiology integration experience facilitate seamless integrations with a variety of partners, platforms, processors and operating systems.

For additional information and to learn more about commercial, academic or research licensing, visit fovia or fovia .

IMPORTANT REGULATORY NOTICE: Some of the applications mentioned herein are for investigational use only at this time.

SOURCE Fovia Ai

