Zelensky Conveys To Partners Specific Needs To Strengthen Ukraine's Air Shield
Date
12/1/2024 9:13:10 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said he conveyed to partners Ukraine's specific needs to strengthen the nation's "air shield" against Russian missiles and drones.
The president said this in his opening remarks at a joint press event alongside EU Council President Antonio Costa in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"Today we discussed the needs for air defense systems. Russian terror against our energy sector, against our people, unfortunately continues. In the past month alone, the Russian army launched 337 missiles of various types, including ballistic ones, at Ukraine, as well as more than 2,500 Iranian Shahed drones. No country could withstand such terror alone. We are grateful for every air defense system that is already helping us. Today I conveyed to our partners specific needs to strengthen our air shield. I very much hope for support,” Zelensky said.
He also added that the meeting discussed the frontline developments.
“We appreciate the EU assistance in providing Ukrainian soldiers with artillery munitions. And, in particular, there are two initiatives regarding artillery – a pan-European initiative, as well as Czech initiatives. It is important that both of these agreements are fully implemented,” the president emphasized.
As reported, today, December 1, European Council President António Costa, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit. They made their visit on the first day of taking up their positions.
