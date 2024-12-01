2024 Data Asset Management Summit Held In Shanghai

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) SHANGHAI, CHINA – OutReach Newswire – 28 November 2024 – On November 25th, 2024, the Data Asset Management Summit (DAMS2024) was held in Shanghai. It focused on key issues in the field of data asset management, sought growth paths for the value of data assets, and explored new opportunities for the development of the data industry. The“Strength of China Data Asset 50+” project was established [...]">

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.