Gulf Cryo Partners With Aramco For Lower-Carbon Hydrogen Testing

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Gulf Cryo, a prominent player in solutions in the Middle East, has teamed up with Saudi to advance the development and assessment of lower-carbon hydrogen technologies. The collaboration focuses on testing hydrogen solutions with an emphasis on reducing carbon emissions, aligning with both companies' efforts to contribute to the region's transition goals. The partnership will leverage Gulf Cryo's state-of-the-art Applications & Center, a [...]">

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.