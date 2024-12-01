UAE Plans Large-Scale Solar Projects To Meet Energy Needs By 2030
Date
12/1/2024 9:05:41 AM
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) The UAE is accelerating its efforts to expand solar power capacity, targeting several ambitious large-scale projects to meet the growing electricity demand and ensure energy sustainability. With a strong push towards renewable energy, the UAE aims to significantly increase its solar capacity by 2030, in line with its broader sustainability goals. Central to this growth is the country's thriving solar market, supported by both government policy and [...]">
MENAFN01122024000152002308ID1108943561
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.