Coinbase Discontinues USDC Rewards In EEA As Mica Regulation Takes Hold

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Coinbase, a leading exchange, will terminate USD Coin (USDC) rewards for users in the European Economic Area (EEA) effective December 1, marking a significant operational shift influenced by the forthcoming Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations. The rewards program, which allowed users to earn returns on their holdings, will accrue up to November 30, signaling a strategic adaptation to Europe's evolving regulatory framework for digital assets. The MiCA regulation, set to enforce a standardized approach to cryptocurrency operations across Europe, mandates rigorous compliance measures for crypto companies. Among its stipulations is the requirement for stablecoins like USDC to obtain e-money licenses to continue operations within the EEA. Coinbase's decision underscores its efforts to align with these regulations while maintaining its standing in a heavily scrutinized market. USDC, issued by Circle, has been positioned as a key asset in Coinbase's ecosystem, celebrated for its transparency and full reserve backing. By ending its rewards program in the EEA, Coinbase is taking a precautionary step to ensure full regulatory compliance under MiCA. This regulation aims to bolster consumer protection and ensure the financial stability of stablecoin issuers, aligning them with broader financial industry norms. While the termination of USDC rewards impacts users in Europe, Coinbase continues to promote the token as a compliant alternative to other stablecoins facing challenges under MiCA. This aligns with Coinbase's broader strategy of encouraging transparency and compliance in its offerings. Previously, the exchange has recommended that users migrate from other stablecoins, such as Tether (USDT), to USDC, citing greater regulatory alignment and operational transparency. Coinbase's move to discontinue rewards reflects broader industry adaptations to MiCA. Other exchanges are also recalibrating their offerings to meet the law's strict requirements, which include obtaining licenses and ensuring adequate reserve backing for stablecoins. For users, this shift indicates a growing prioritization of regulatory alignment over traditional incentives, reshaping the market dynamics of crypto asset trading and holding.">



MENAFN01122024000152002308ID1108943555