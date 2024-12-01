عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Saudi Arabia To Launch UN Forum On Desertification With Green Zone

Saudi Arabia To Launch UN Forum On Desertification With Green Zone


12/1/2024 9:04:45 AM

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Saudi Arabia is set to host a groundbreaking United Nations forum focused on combatting desertification, marking a significant step in the global fight against land degradation. This event, which will be held under the Kingdom's presidency of the UN convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) COP16, will introduce a dedicated Green Zone for the first time. The Green Zone will provide a platform for dialogue, innovation, and the [...]">

MENAFN01122024000152002308ID1108943495


The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search