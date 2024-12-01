Shenmue 3 Publishing Rights Transfer To Inin Games
Date
12/1/2024 9:04:43 AM
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) The publishing rights for the action-adventure game *Shenmue 3* have officially shifted to Inin Games, marking a significant change in its distribution and future updates. This development follows a strategic move to expand the reach and availability of the game across various platforms. Inin Games, a company known for its work with retro titles and a growing portfolio, will now oversee the publishing and distribution of *Shenmue [...]">
MENAFN01122024000152002308ID1108943494
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.