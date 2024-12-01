عربي


Shenmue 3 Publishing Rights Transfer To Inin Games

Shenmue 3 Publishing Rights Transfer To Inin Games


12/1/2024 9:04:43 AM

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) The publishing rights for the action-adventure game *Shenmue 3* have officially shifted to Inin Games, marking a significant change in its distribution and future updates. This development follows a strategic move to expand the reach and availability of the game across various platforms. Inin Games, a company known for its work with retro titles and a growing portfolio, will now oversee the publishing and distribution of *Shenmue [...]">

The Arabian Post

