Shiok Kitchen Catering's Halal Seasonal Christmas Catering Menu Highlights

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) SINGAPORE – OutReach Newswire – 29 November 2024 – Celebrate Christmas with Shiok Kitchen Catering , a Halal-certified caterer under Creative Eateries that offers an array of one-stop catering services. These seasonal menus, which boast traditional international Christmas food with modern Singapore flavours, are available in a number of formats and occasions, for any number of pax. From a Christmas mini buffet catering to holiday bentos for corporate clients – the guests will definitely leave the event feeling“shiok”! Available from 2 – 31 December 2024.

Christmas catering 2024: A la carte offerings with a Singaporean twist

While traditional Yuletide classics still feature on the menus, Shiok Kitchen's traditional Christmas offerings infused with a modern Singaporean twist are the stars. Amping up the usual Christmas chicken is a flavour-packed Nonya Lemongrass Roasted Turkey with Buah Keluak Stuffing (4.5KG, $148+), which comes with a piquant Nonya Assam Sauce. Even the accompanying signature sides of Salted Egg Yolk Potato, Nasi Ulam Quinoa Salad, are so Singaporean.

Instead of the usual roast beef, why not spice up the season with the Singaporean-inspired Slow Roasted Rendang Beef Striploin (1.5KG, $168+)? There is also the Baked Laksa Spice Tasmania Salmon (800G, $88+) with a spicy kick; and a hearty Slow Roasted Nonya Curry Spice Lamb Leg (3-5KG, $148+). Each of these mains are served with the two signature sides, and their respective sauces. The guests will also be thrilled with the Sambal Rojak Glazed Turkey Ham (2KG, $88+), which comes with a piquant White Rojak Fruit Salad so the guest can continue the meal with dessert.

Speaking of dessert, Shiok Kitchen Catering sweetens the celebration with seasonal treats like the “Ondeh-Ondeh” Log Cake (500G, $58; 1KG, $78+), featuring creamy coconut, white chocolate, pandan-scented sponge, and toffee-like Gula Melaka-sure to have everyone reaching for a second serving, as with the “Kopi” Chocolate Log Cake (500G, $58, 1KG, $78+). Impress at any corporate function with the unique Kaya Bread & Butter Pudding ($32+), with dried cranberries and“Teh C” Crème Anglaise – reminiscent of a Singapore breakfast.

Shiok Kitchen Catering's classic Christmas takeaway menus for any celebration

Modern Singaporean flavours aside, guests can also count on Shiok Kitchen to deliver a traditional catering experience in Singapore. With its glistening golden sheen, the classic Christmas menu's darling is the Maple Roasted Turkey with Christmas Mushroom & Chestnut Stuffing (4-5KG, $148+). This comes with a bright cranberry sauce, savoury onion gravy, and roasted winter vegetables to complete your Christmas celebration meal.