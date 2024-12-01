Survey: 96% Of KSA Educators Call For More AI And Advanced Technology In Schools

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Educators in Saudi Arabia are calling for greater use of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in schools, according to new research commissioned by PowerSchool, a leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education, and YouGov, the global public opinion and data company.

The“AI in Education” survey, conducted with over 150 educators across Saudi Arabia-including local principals and teachers-examines current K-12 perspectives, concerns and challenges about adopting AI, and future trends and needs regarding AI adoption within the education sector.

According to the data, a striking 96% of educators stressed that the current education system needs AI and other advanced technologies to improve learning outcomes. Additionally, 92% of respondents agree that the education experience must be personalized to cater to the diverse needs of students, indicating a seismic shift in expectations for how learning should evolve.

“Saudi Arabia is rapidly advancing in AI, and this transformation is reshaping the future of education,” said Fadi Abdulkhalek, Vice President and General Manager, Middle East and Africa at PowerSchool .“Our research underscores a growing demand for AI-driven solutions that not only enhance academic outcomes but also alleviate the administrative burdens on teachers, enabling them to focus on what matters most-engaging with students. We are proud to support Saudi Arabia's vision for integrating AI into education, ensuring that educators have the tools to deliver exceptional, future-ready learning experiences.”

Key findings include:



Strong support and enthusiasm for AI in Saudi schools



The findings show that 95% of educators in Saudi Arabia advocate for introducing AI education at an early age, with 93% recognizing its positive impact on teaching. Additionally, 87% believe their institutions are well-positioned to expand AI adoption with further investment.



Educators are ready to embrace AI, but more investment and training is needed :



While 98% of educators say AI tools have positively transformed their daily role, 99% believe that their schools could better leverage their AI capabilities. Further, while most educators feel their school is capable of expanding AI usage (87%), most indicated they need further investment and more teacher training on how to properly use technology (93%).



AI's time-saving features will change the way teachers work moving forward :



Teachers identified the ability of AI tools to automate burdensome and repetitive tasks as a key benefit, with 56% citing their potential for grading assignments and exams, and 54% highlighting their usefulness in assigning homework and tracking attendance. Additionally, 56% estimate saving between 10 and 15 hours a week if AI was used to automate assessments.

“This new research marks a pivotal moment in understanding AI's role in Saudi Arabia's education landscape,” Abdulkhalek added. “PowerSchool remains dedicated to driving this evolution, offering robust solutions that place both students and educators at the center of a smarter, more efficient educational ecosystem.”

The 'AI in Education' survey was conducted by YouGov and commissioned by PowerSchool. Results were gathered from one-on-one interviews with a focus group of educators, taking place in October 2024. More than 150 principals and teachers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were surveyed.

