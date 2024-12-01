Canon Medical Systems USA Expands AI-Driven, End-To-End Workflow Automation For CT Imaging And Remote Assistance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhancing Operational Efficiencies and Delivering Faster, Accurate Results to Help Improve Patient Care

TUSTIN, Calif., Dec. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems USA announces its expanded suite of AI-powered solutions for end-to-end workflow , featuring integrated tools that enhance Canon's CT portfolio with remote scan support, Protocol Management, and automated processing of CT neuro and chest studies. Designed to drive operational efficiencies across healthcare systems, these solutions streamline clinical workflows from protocol setup to image processing, reducing manual tasks and empowering care teams to focus on patient care.

Canon Medical's new offering centers on Vina Analytics , a comprehensive solution that enables consistent and efficient protocol management for Canon CT scanners. Vina Analytics supports protocol review, approval, and distribution while also tracking revision histories to ensure standardized, high-quality imaging protocols. The system's web-based architecture provides centralized access to protocols, prevents unauthorized modifications, and offers robust analytics to evaluate dose and utilization data.

Canon Medical's INSTINX AI-assisted user experience enhances operational efficiency by automating scanner workflows, patient positioning, and scanning with AI-assisted guidance. This streamlined process reduces variability, producing consistent, high-quality images that support fast patient diagnosis in time-critical settings.

Canon Medical's Remote Assist provides real-time, remote access to Canon CT, MI, and MR consoles, allowing clinicians to support protocol changes, assist in training, and perform scan assistance from virtually anywhere. Remote Assist enables hospitals to optimize resources by remotely connecting care teams with expert guidance. With secure, web-based architecture accessible through Canon's 360° Connect Customer Portal, this tool facilitates protocol adjustments, review, and session tracking while preserving patient safety by limiting remote access to scanning operations.

To support advanced imaging analysis, Canon Medical offers Vitrea Advanced Visualization , a multimodality, vendor-neutral solution that standardizes and consolidates the radiology IT footprint. Vitrea provides comprehensive applications for 2D, 3D, and 4D visualization and analysis, creating a scalable, enterprise-wide platform that integrates seamlessly across various modalities and clinical service lines.

In addition to Vitrea Advanced Visualization, Canon Medical offers a separate Automation Platform designed to streamline clinical workflows with AI-driven precision. This platform includes AI-based clinical packages and applications such as the Stroke CT Package, which includes Intracerebral Hemorrhage (ICH), Large Vessel Occlusion (LVO), and CT Brain Perfusion applications. The Chest Pain CT Package offers solutions for Pulmonary Embolism (CINA® PE) and Aortic Dissection (CINA® AD). The Stroke MR package offers, MR Diffusion Perfusion Mismatch ratio and MR DWI / FLAIR Measurements. These applications aid in detecting critical conditions, enhancing timely intervention with accurate, zero-click processing. The Automation Platform's features include app notifications, mobile DICOM viewing, and a single endpoint for accessing multiple clinical AI applications, helping to ensure that healthcare providers receive the information they need when it matters most.

"Canon Medical's expanded AI-driven workflow automation is designed to enhance operational efficiency across the care continuum," said Suresh Narayan, Managing Director, Enterprise Solutions and HIT Business at Canon Medical. "By providing end-to-end solutions for protocol management, remote assistance, and advanced visualization, we're helping healthcare providers streamline workflows, reduce administrative burdens, and deliver timely, high-quality patient care."

Canon Medical remains committed to innovation that transforms clinical workflows, enhances patient care, and supports healthcare teams with tools to improve decision-making and operational efficiency and will showcase these solutions at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2024 conference in Chicago, Illinois, from December 1 to 6, 2024. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit Canon Medical's booth, North Hall, #6713, #7313 or contact your local Canon representative.

For more information on Canon Medical's Automation Platform and end-to-end workflow solutions, please visit Canon Medical's website .

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc .

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, molecular imaging, ultrasound, X-ray, and interventional X-ray equipment as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems' website:

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions, including CT, MR, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort, and safety features. At Canon Medical, we work hand-in-hand with our partners – our medical, academic and research communities. We build relationships based on transparency, trust, and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website:

CONTACT: Olivia Duarte Canon Medical Systems USA (800) 421-1968 ...n