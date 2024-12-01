Power Engineers Supplied Power To More Than 14,000 Consumers Cut Off From Electricity Supply Due To Hostilities - Moe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, power companies restored electricity to more than 14,000 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities.

According to Ukrinform

“Yesterday, power engineers restored power to 14,308 consumers who were de-energized as a result of hostilities,” the statement said.

In particular, as a result of an enemy attack, on December 1, the transmission system operator temporarily applies hourly outage schedules posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

It is noted that power supply restrictions are not provided for critical infrastructure enterprises, as well as enterprises that import more than 60% of electricity for their needs in accordance with a government decree.

ZNPP on brink of blackout for third time in November due to Russian shelling –Ministry

The Ministry of Energy urges consumers to use electricity rationally, which helps reduce the load on the energy system.

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary and Moldova are forecasted to total 11,800 MWh with a capacity of 952 MW.

As reported, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was on the verge of blackout for the third time in November due to Russian shelling , which damaged one of the power lines.