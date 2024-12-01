Jordan King, Iraqi PM Discuss Regional Development, Situation In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGDAD, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi Prime Mohammad Al-Sudani discussed with King Abdullah II, Sunday, the latest development in the Middle East namely the situation in Syria, and the ongoing Israeli on Gaza via a phone call.

The Iraqi Prime Minister's office issued a statement noting that the call focused on coordinating efforts and the support Iraq provides for joint Arab and international action to address regional challenges.

Al-Sudani emphasized that the security and stability of Syria are of paramount importance, not only for Iraq but for all countries in the region.

The discussion also covered the urgent need to end the Israeli occupation's aggression and genocide against the Palestinian people. (end)

