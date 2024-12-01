Arab League Condemns Israeli Occupation, Calls For Palestinian State Recognition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The Arab League has affirmed that the continuation of the Israeli undermines the confidence in the entire international system, Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and Occupied Arab Territories Ambassador Saeed Abu Ali said on Sunday.

The Arab League emphasized that the inhumane practices of the occupation, its continuous violation of international law, and its blatant disregard for the United Nations and its highest representative were contributing factors to the collapse of the international system itself.

Ambassador Saeed Abu Ali's statement came during his participation in the event marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

Abu Ali said that this year's International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People comes at a time of great hardship, the situation the Palestinians were facing was cause was difficult and unjust.

He added that it became clear that what the Israeli occupation seeks was to end the Palestinian presence on Palestinian soil, eliminate the Palestinian state project, and force displacement by making life in Gaza and the West Bank impossible.

Ambassador Abu Ali praised the countries that have recognized Palestine, acknowledging that there would be no peace or stability in the region without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital.

He called on all countries to recognize the Palestinian state, and praised the decisions made by some countries to stop arms exports to the Israeli occupation and impose sanctions, stressing that accountability and punishment for the crimes of the occupation were key to ending the occupation's aggression.

Ambassador Abu Ali commended the courageous actions of the International Criminal Court in issuing arrest warrants against Israeli occupation leaders for committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, considering it a significant step toward achieving accountability and justice.

He added that these were important measures, but they were still insufficient to achieve the goal of halting the aggression and putting an end to the genocide. (end)

