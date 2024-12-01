UN Stresses Need For Ceasefire In Gaza, Ending Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The United Nations stressed on Sunday the need to work on a ceasefire in Gaza Strip, releasing hostages and ending the Israeli of Palestinian territories and establishing an Independent Palestinian State.

This came in the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Egypt Elena Panova, during the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People Event that was launched Sunday at the Arab League's General Secretariat in Cairo.

Panova said that the UN is keen on celebrating International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People annually, standing in solidarity with Palestinians and their rights, adding that this year's celebration coincides with an unfortunate situation, as there was no justification of the collective punishment policy against Palestinians.

She continued that one year later and Gaza is still under rubble, there are more than tens of thousands of Palestinians who fell victim to that war, and the vast majority of whom are women and children.

She pointed to the Israeli occupation's military operations, settlement expansion, evictions, and acts of violence and threats that add to the pain and injustice inflicted on the Palestinian people, stressing the need to provide them with humanitarian aid through UNRWA.

On his part, the Permanent Representative of Yemen to the Arab League (Chairman of the current session of the League Council at the delegate level) Ali Musa called on the international community to impose firm protection measures for the defenseless Palestinians and UN organizations, on top of which the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Musa expressed his deepest solidarity with the Palestinian people, stressing his condemnation of the systematic violations committed by the Israeli occupation in full view of the international community.

He stressed that UNRWA is being exposed to a fierce war as Israeli occupation seeks to eliminate the most important international witness to the tragedy of Palestinian refugees, noting that this agency contributes to preserving the region's stability.

Musa welcomed the International Criminal Court of issuing arrest warrant against the Israeli occupation's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

This event comes in full solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle to restore their legitimate rights to freedom and independence, end the occupation, and establish their Independent State with Jerusalem as its capital.

Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League and Head of Palestinian and Occupied Arab Territories Sector Dr. Saeed abu Ali, Commissioner-General of the UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini, Permanent Delegates to the Arab League, several ambassadors and representatives of foreign countries, Arab and international organizations, representatives Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and the Coptic Church attended the event.

Kuwait was represented by its Permanent Representative at the Arab League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi. (end)

