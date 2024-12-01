Civil Defense: More Than 100 Palestinians Dead During Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Civil Defense affirmed on Sunday that more than 100 Palestinian were killed during the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip.

The civil defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said in a press statement that over 100 Palestinians lost their lives in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, as a result of the continuous Israeli occupation's shelling on houses and civilian gatherings.

Basal confirmed that the most prominent of these massacres was the bombing of a house inhabited by displaced people north of the Gaza Strip in Beit Lahia, which housed more than 40 people.

He explained that still to this day civil defense crews were prevented from doing their job in the northern Gaza Strip governorate, which led to hundreds of citizens remaining under the rubble.

The occupation warplanes launched a series of other raids on the Nuseirat camp in the middle of the Gaza Strip and a tent housing displaced people in Khan Yunis, in addition to targeting a group of Palestinians in Rafah south of the Strip, leaving dozens of martyrs and wounded, including children and women. (end)

