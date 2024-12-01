H.E. Fatima Al Kaabi: UAE Union… a journey of unity, strength, and leadership

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Dubai December 1st ,2024: Her Excellency Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of Emirates Drug Establishment, emphasized that Eid Al Etihad represents a monumental turning point in the UAE’s history. It is a living testament to the visionary leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan coming together with the determination of his founding brothers to establish a modern state with a profound civilizational mission. Built on the enduring values of unity and belonging, the Union ushered in a transformative era that redefined the future of its people and cemented the UAE’s place as a beacon of pride and progress.

Remarkable harmony

In a statement on Eid Al Etihad 53, Al Kaabi said: “The strength of the Union shines through the remarkable harmony between the wise leadership and the people of the UAE. Today, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, our nation forges ahead, drawing inspiration from our founders’ legacy of determination, leadership, and tolerance. Our steadfast approach to proactive planning has propelled the UAE to outstanding achievements across all sectors, establishing it as a global benchmark for sustainable development and future creation.

Leading health system

She highlighted that the UAE's health and pharmaceutical sector is a landmark achievement of the Union, evolving into an integrated system that aligns with the latest global developments. This progress strengthens the country's competitive position and supports the vision of the UAE Centennial 2071.







MENAFN01122024006976014991ID1108943268