Jihadists claim to re-enter Syria’s Aleppo two days after launching surprise offensive against Syrian government forces
Date
12/1/2024 7:30:24 AM
(MENAFN) Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS), a jihadist group, has claimed to have entered Syria's Aleppo, two days after launching a surprise offensive against Syrian government forces. The group announced it had begun advancing into several neighborhoods of Aleppo, which has been under government control since 2016. Reports from Türkiye's Anadolu agency confirmed clashes between HTS militants and the Syrian army inside the city.
HTS fighters claimed to have captured around 400 square kilometers of land across Aleppo and Idlib provinces, seizing heavy weaponry from the Syrian military. In response, the Syrian Defense Ministry stated that its forces had regained control over certain areas and inflicted heavy losses on the attackers, including killing and wounding hundreds. The Syrian military emphasized the use of heavy weapons, drones, and foreign militants by HTS in the assault.
Russian and Syrian air forces have targeted the jihadists with airstrikes, reportedly killing over 400 HTS fighters across Aleppo and Idlib. HTS, which was formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, has been a major opponent of Bashar Assad’s government. Russia intervened in the conflict in 2015, aiding Assad in reclaiming territory from HTS, Islamic State (ISIS), and other opposition groups. The Syrian government has also accused Western countries of supporting terrorist groups in Syria.
