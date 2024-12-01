Turkish expert says that timing of army offensive in Syria is questionable

(MENAFN) Huseyin Bagci, a professor of international relations and the founder of the Ankara Global Advisory Group, emphasized the significant timing of the recent offensive in Syria, pointing out that the attack by Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS) on Aleppo came immediately after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect. This timing, Bagci argues, is not coincidental and raises questions about the broader geopolitical motivations behind the escalation. He described the situation as highly dangerous, with the potential for increased instability in the region. Bagci further stated that the Syrian military would need to quickly regain control of the territories lost to HTS, as any delay could have serious consequences for the security of Syria, Türkiye, and Russia.



Looking ahead, Bagci predicted the formation of a new alliance involving Türkiye, Syria, and Russia to combat the al-Qaeda-affiliated militants, which would represent a shift in the region's strategic dynamics. He suggested that certain external forces, such as the United States, Israel, and some European countries, may have a vested interest in escalating the conflict in Syria. Bagci also noted that Türkiye’s foreign policy has evolved since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011, with Ankara now prioritizing Syria’s territorial integrity rather than supporting rebels seeking to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad’s government.



According to Bagci, should HTS become stronger, it could create significant security concerns not just for Syria, but also for Türkiye and Russia, potentially triggering a new wave of migration to Europe. This shift in the balance of power in Syria, he argues, is a direct consequence of external interventions that have prolonged the civil war and kept militant groups active in regions like Idlib. Bagci's comments reflect growing concerns over the evolving conflict and the complex web of alliances and interests that continue to shape the situation in Syria.

