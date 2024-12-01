Las Palmas pulls off surprise 2-1 win over Barcelona in Spanish La Liga

(MENAFN) Las Palmas pulled off a surprise 2-1 victory over in their Spanish La week 15 match on Saturday. The game remained goalless through the first half, but Las Palmas broke the deadlock early in the second half with a goal from midfielder Sandro Ramirez in the 49th minute. Barcelona quickly responded, with winger Raphinha scoring the equalizer in the 61st minute. However, just six minutes later, Las Palmas regained the lead through Portuguese forward Fabio Silva, who scored in the 67th minute, securing the win for his team.



This loss extended Barcelona’s winless streak to three games in La Liga, adding to their recent struggles. The defeat also marked a historic moment for Las Palmas, as they defeated Barcelona in the league for the first time in 16 matches, a notable achievement for the club.



Despite the loss, Barcelona remains in first place in the La Liga standings with 34 points, although their lead has been reduced. Real Madrid is in second place, trailing by just 4 points with 30 points. Las Palmas, on the other hand, secured a crucial win to move into 14th place with 15 points, distancing themselves further from the relegation zone.



The result leaves Barcelona with much to reflect on, especially after a series of poor performances, while Las Palmas will look to build on this momentum as they continue their fight to stay clear of relegation.

