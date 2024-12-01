(MENAFN) Jacek Siewiera, the head of Poland's National Security Bureau (BBN), has acknowledged that Russia is currently winning the war in Ukraine, highlighting the significant territorial gains made by Moscow. In an interview with ZET on Thursday, Siewiera stated that the initiative lies with Russia, especially if victory is measured by the amount of territory acquired. Despite Ukraine’s challenges on the battlefield, Siewiera does not believe should intervene militarily. Instead, he advocates for continued military aid to Ukraine, economic sanctions on Russia, and efforts to persuade China to support the Western stance. His comments reflect a sentiment shared by many, with a poll revealing that only 16% of listeners favored NATO boots on the ground in Ukraine.



Looking ahead, Siewiera expressed hope that US President-elect Donald Trump, once in office, could change the dynamics of the conflict. He believes that Trump's inner circle is determined to prevent the defeat of the Western world and may push for a resolution that avoids such an outcome. The conflict has been framed by Russia as a US-led proxy war, with Moscow warning that it reserves the right to strike military targets in countries providing arms to Ukraine.





MENAFN01122024000045015687ID1108943210