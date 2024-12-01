Media reports male gets detained for threatening to murder Trump

(MENAFN) US authorities arrested Manuel Tamayo-Torres, an Arizona resident, for allegedly making threats to kill President-elect Donald and his family. Tamayo-Torres, who was apprehended in San Diego on Monday, posted several threatening videos on Facebook, including one on November 13 in which he appeared holding an AR-15-style rifle while making vague but direct threats. The has since been removed, but court documents reveal that the target was referred to as "Individual 1," which investigators have confirmed is Trump.



In a separate video posted on November 21, Tamayo-Torres reportedly said, "You’re gonna die. Your son’s gonna die. Your whole family is going to die," along with other violent statements. Over several months, he posted numerous videos claiming that "Individual 1" had kidnapped and trafficked his children, though it remains unclear whether Tamayo-Torres has any children.



Tamayo-Torres faces charges for threatening a president-elect, as well as for lying on federal forms while attempting to purchase a firearm. He had falsely stated that he had no felony convictions, despite a 2003 assault conviction that legally prohibited him from owning guns. This arrest follows other recent incidents where Trump narrowly avoided danger, including a shooting attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania and another threat in Florida.

