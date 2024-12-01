Nigeria’s rescue teams continue searching for around 200 missing people after boat capsized

(MENAFN) Rescue operations in Nigeria’s Kogi State are ongoing after a boat capsized in the River Niger, leaving nearly 200 people missing. According to Suleiman Makana, a spokesperson for the National Inland Waterway Authority, emergency workers have yet to recover any victims, either dead or alive, from the site of the accident on Friday. The boat capsized in the Dambo-Ebuchi stretch of the river, with the majority of the passengers being women traders, farmers, and locals.



The boat had been overloaded and was only meters away from its destination when it overturned, causing the tragic incident. Despite continuous search efforts, rescue teams have not been able to locate any of the missing passengers. Authorities have vowed to continue the operations in the coming days to recover those lost.



Makana emphasized that the search efforts would persist until all passengers are accounted for, and the government has pledged to provide all necessary resources to support the ongoing rescue mission. The incident has caused widespread concern, as the area is known for frequent boat accidents, many of which are exacerbated by overcrowding and poor safety measures.



As the rescue operations continue, the families of the missing passengers remain in a state of uncertainty, hoping for news of their loved ones. The incident highlights the need for stronger safety protocols and regulation in the country’s inland waterway transport systems.

