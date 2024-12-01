Reports state that President-elect Donald Trump’s team is exploring possibility of direct talks with N-Korean leader Kim Jong Un

(MENAFN) Reuters reported that President-elect Donald Trump’s team is exploring the possibility of direct talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to reduce the risk of an armed conflict. This comes after Kim accused the US of escalating tensions and increasing the threat of nuclear war. Sources close to the matter revealed that the goal would be to reinitiate dialogue and break the ice with Kim, though no final decisions have been made yet.



Trump’s recent appointment of Alex Wong, a former State Department official involved in North Korea strategy during his first term, as deputy national security adviser, highlights the administration's focus on North Korea. During his first presidency, Trump famously taunted Kim with the nickname "Little Rocket Man" and threatened "fire and fury" over nuclear tests. Despite this, the two leaders held three summits between 2018 and 2019, including a historic meeting in the Korean Demilitarized Zone. However, their negotiations ultimately failed to secure a denuclearization deal or sanctions relief.



Under the Biden administration, North Korea has remained unresponsive to outreach efforts, and tensions have resurfaced, especially with the resumption of joint US-South Korea military drills, which Pyongyang views as a security threat. Kim has expressed defiance against Washington's stance, claiming the US will never alter its "hostile policy" toward North Korea, and has made it clear that his nuclear weapons policy remains unchanged.

