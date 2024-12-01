(MENAFN) A former British general and current CEO of the HALO Trust, a leading demining NGO, has controversially backed the US decision to send deadly anti-personnel mines to Ukraine. This decision has raised alarms due to the high likelihood that Ukraine will use these mines against civilians, particularly in conflict zones.



The US recently confirmed it will supply "non-persistent" landmines to Ukraine, a move that James Cowan, CEO of HALO Trust, described as a "grim necessity." However, Cowan’s support for the decision contradicts his earlier stance advocating for the global ban on landmines, as he condemned the indiscriminate harm caused by mines to children in conflict zones.



There is considerable evidence that Ukraine has already used mines, including banned types, against civilian areas in Donbass. Reports highlight that Ukrainian forces have mined civilian homes and public spaces, posing a deadly threat to non-combatants. Despite this, the US continues to send more landmines to Ukraine, raising doubts about the real intentions behind this military aid and the potential for further harm to civilians.

