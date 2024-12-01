Who Is Kash Patel? 10 Things To Know About Donald Trump's Pick To Lead FBI Who Also Supported Ram Mandir

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald tapped Kash Patel to head the FBI this week - a move that is likely to upend the country's premier law enforcement agency and rid the of perceived“conspirators”. The decision is also like to spark an explosive confirmation battle in the Senate where Republicans hold a slim majority.



The Indian-origin American is considered the 'ultimate Trump loyalist' and previously played a key role in helping Republicans discredit the Russia election interference probe. The former House staffer had also worked in various high-ranking staff roles within the defense and intelligence communities for the previous Trump administration.

Patel has previously embraced rhetoric about a“deep state” and called for a“comprehensive housecleaning” of government workers who are disloyal to Trump. He has also referred to journalists as traitors and vowed to and prosecute some reporters.

The appointment can only be finalised with Senate confirmation - somewhat simplified after Republicans won a majority on Tuesday. Patel is likely to be appointed as a member of the National Security Council if he fails to secure the Senate vote.



Patel was born in New York to Gujarati parents who had previously immigrated to the US from a third country.



He began his career as a public defender trying numerous complex cases - from murder and narco-trafficking to elaborate financial crimes.



The Indian-origin American also worked as a terrorism prosecutor with the Department of Justice and led investigations spanning multiple theaters of conflict. Details outlined on his US Department of Defense profile indicate that Patel oversaw the successful prosecution of criminals aligned with Al-Qa'ida, ISIS and other terror groups. He also served as the DOJ Liaison Officer to Joint Special Operations Command and worked with several key counterterrorism units.

Patel is a fierce Trump ally who played a role in several legal investigations into Trump. He had also accompanied the POTUS-elect to the courthouse during his recent criminal trial in New York. At the time he had told reporters that Trump was the victim of an“unconstitutional circus”.

The former lawyer first came to prominence within the Trump orbit as an outspoken critic of the FBI's investigation into potential ties between Russia and the 2016 presidential campaign.

He also drew animosity from some more experienced national security officials during the first Trump government - with some viewing him as 'volatile and too eager to please the then-president'. He served as the Principal Deputy to the Acting Director of National Intelligence under the previous administration and oversaw the operations of all 17 intelligence community agencies.

The Trump loyalist has also been vocal in his support for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir and previously claimed that there was a "disinformation campaign" targetting India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There was a Hindu temple there for one of the quintessential gods in the Hindu pantheon in 1500 that was toppled, and they have been trying to get it back for 500 years. Washington establishments conveniently forgot this part of history,” he opined in February. Patel has indicated plans to 'upend' the FBI and radically reshape its mission. He has called for a dramatic reduction of its footprint and sought to limit its authority. He also plans to go after government officials who disclose information to reporters.

Here are 10 things to know about Kashyap 'Kash' Patel:

(With inputs from agencies)