Zelensky underscores that Ukraine's NATO membership should align with its internationally recognized borders

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky underscored that Ukraine's membership should align with its internationally recognized borders, rejecting any acceptance of occupied territories as part of Russia. He emphasized that doing so would violate Ukraine’s constitution.



In an interview with Sky News, Zelensky explained that granting NATO membership to only a portion of Ukraine would imply that the other part is Russian, which is unlawful. He also argued that Ukraine’s NATO membership would help reduce the conflict and create opportunities for negotiations to reclaim Russian-occupied territories.



Ukraine’s potential NATO membership has sparked strong opposition from the Kremlin, which views the alliance’s expansion as a direct threat to its security. This was one of the key motivations behind Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, the invasion prompted Finland and Sweden, traditionally neutral countries, to seek NATO membership. Finland joined the alliance in early 2023, followed by Sweden in 2024.



Just prior to Zelensky’s remarks, Russia launched a major airstrike on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leaving over a million people without power. This attack is part of Russia's strategy to weaken Ukraine and disrupt the production of vital military supplies. Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reiterated his support for Russia in a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, stressing Russia's right to self-defense. Belousov noted that the strategic partnership between Kim and President Vladimir Putin is intended to stabilize Northeast Asia and reduce the risk of war.

MENAFN01122024000045015687ID1108943139