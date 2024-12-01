President Ilham Aliyev Sends Letter To Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis
Date
12/1/2024 5:12:08 AM
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory
letter to the President of Romania, Klaus Werner Iohannis.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
To His Excellency Mr. Klaus Werner Iohannis, President of
Romania,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my
heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and your entire
nation on the occasion of the national holiday of Romania.
Azerbaijan and Romania are bound by traditional relations of
friendship and cooperation. Our mutually beneficial collaboration
in political, economic, and cultural spheres is among the key
factors driving the dynamic development of our interstate
relations.
Currently, there are favorable opportunities to further advance
our partnership in several areas. I believe that cooperation
between Azerbaijan and Romania, both bilaterally and within
multilateral frameworks, will continue to contribute to the
well-being of our peoples and countries.
On this joyous occasion, I wish you robust health, happiness,
success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Romania
everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 28 November 2024
