President Ilham Aliyev Sends Letter To Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Romania, Klaus Werner Iohannis.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

To His Excellency Mr. Klaus Werner Iohannis, President of Romania,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of Romania.

Azerbaijan and Romania are bound by traditional relations of friendship and cooperation. Our mutually beneficial collaboration in political, economic, and cultural spheres is among the key factors driving the dynamic development of our interstate relations.

Currently, there are favorable opportunities to further advance our partnership in several areas. I believe that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania, both bilaterally and within multilateral frameworks, will continue to contribute to the well-being of our peoples and countries.

On this joyous occasion, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Romania everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 28 November 2024