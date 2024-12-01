Arab Parliament Expresses Concerns Over Developments In Syria
CAIRO, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ahmad Al-Yamahi expressed deep concern on Sunday over recent developments in Syria.
In a statement, Al-Yamahi reiterated the Arab Parliament's support for Syria's security, stability, and territorial integrity, cautioning against a descent into chaos that could be exploited by terrorist organizations and armed groups to resume their activities.
He emphasized the Parliament's backing for all Arab efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive peaceful resolution to the Syrian crisis, ensuring the country's unity, sovereignty over its entire territory, and the fulfillment of the Syrian people's aspirations for security, stability, and
