Arab Parliament Expresses Concerns Over Developments In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ahmad Al-Yamahi expressed deep concern on Sunday over recent developments in Syria.

In a statement, Al-Yamahi reiterated the Arab Parliament's support for Syria's security, stability, and territorial integrity, cautioning against a descent into chaos that could be exploited by organizations and armed groups to resume their activities.

He emphasized the Parliament's backing for all Arab efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive peaceful to the Syrian crisis, ensuring the country's unity, sovereignty over its entire territory, and the fulfillment of the Syrian people's aspirations for security, stability, and

