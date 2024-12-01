Dua Lipa Performs Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo Mashup At Mumbai Netizens Miss Shah Rukh On Stage, Say 'Just Imagine If...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dua Lipa gave the audience an unforgettable performance at the Zomato Feeding India Concert 2024 in Mumbai last night, blending her hit song "Levitating" with Shah Rukh Khan's iconic track "Woh Ladki Jo" from Baadshah . The fan-made mashup was a massive hit, sending fans into a frenzy. Videos of the performance quickly went viral, sparking a whirlwind of reactions across social platforms.

| Dua Lipa concert: Radhika Merchant, Anand Piramal, celebs spotted | Watch Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Joins the Fun

The magic of the night didn't stop with Dua's performance. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, couldn't contain her excitement and shared a clip of the performance on her Instagram Stories. Alongside the video, Suhana added a love heart, dancing girl, and goofy emojis to express her joy.

The magic of the night didn't stop with Dua's performance. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, couldn't contain her excitement and shared a clip of the performance on her Instagram Stories

The Instagram comments section was flooded with praise and excitement. One fan wrote, "That's very cool. She made it real," while another commented, "She is too iconic to do that for real." A third fan simply wrote, "Omg." Clearly, Dua's unexpected mashup had everyone buzzing.

| Here's how you can grab last-minute entry to Dua Lipa's Mumbai concert Fans React to Dua Lipa's Mumbai Performance

The moment wasn't just a hit at the concert but also across social media. One fan tweeted, "Dua Lipa did not miss the meme Levitating x Woh Ladki." Another user shared, "So Dua Lipa did the Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup in her own style, wish SRK was there too."

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

One more fan expressed their disbelief: "Dua Lipa playing Levitating x Woh Ladki was definitely not in my 2024 bingo card." T

he viral mashup had fans hyped up, and the excitement didn't stop at the concert. "Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup finally reached its destination," one fan wrote, adding,“Just imagine if Shah Rukh Khan made an entrance during this moment, dayumn!!”