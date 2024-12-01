Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week Of December 2-6, 2024
Date
12/1/2024 5:00:31 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) financial markets are gearing up for a pivotal week from December 2 to 6, as investors prepare to interpret key economic indicators. Brazil's economic health and US employment figures stand out as key focal points.
Monday kicks off with Brazil's Central bank releasing its Focus Report. This document offers a glimpse into market expectations for the economy. The manufacturing sector's vitality will also be under scrutiny. The Industrial Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) will reveal insights for Brazil, the Eurozone, the United States, and Mexico.
Tuesday brings inflation data for São Paulo through the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Brazil's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures will also emerge, painting a picture of the nation's economic output. China's Services PMI will shed light on its vast service sector, including retail and tourism.
Midweek, attention shifts to Services PMI data for Brazil, Germany, the Eurozone, and the United Kingdom. These countries will also release Composite PMI figures, blending manufacturing and services data. The US takes the spotlight with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech and the Beige Book release.
Thursday offers a breather with a lighter economic calendar. Brazil's trade balance will show import and export trends, reflecting economic growth and domestic demand. The Eurozone will disclose retail sales figures, indicating consumer spending patterns.
Global Economic Pulse: Brazil GDP and US Payrolls Lead This Week's Data
Friday concludes the week with Brazil's General Price Index - Internal Availability (IGP-DI). This index tracks price changes from raw materials to consumer goods. The Eurozone will unveil its GDP, while the US releases its employment report. The US payroll data, a global economic barometer, will reveal job creation, trade balance, and average hourly wages.
This week's economic releases will provide valuable insights into global economic health. Investors and analysts will closely monitor these indicators to gauge market directions and economic trends. The data will help shape investment strategies and economic policies in the coming months.
Economic Calendar for the Week December 2 to December 6, 2024
Monday, December 2
Brazil
Eurozone
8:25 AM – Focus Bulletin
10:00 AM – S&P Global Manufacturing PMI
United States
6:00 AM – Manufacturing PMI
8:00 AM – Eurozone Unemployment Rate
Mexico
11:45 AM – Manufacturing PMI
Tuesday, December 3
Brazil
12:00 PM – Manufacturing PMI
China
5:00 AM – IPC-Fipe
9:00 AM – GDP
Wednesday, December 4
Brazil
10:45 PM – Caixin Services PMI
Germany
10:00 AM – S&P Global Composite PMI
10:00 AM – S&P Global Services PMI
Eurozone
5:55 AM – Composite PMI - Germany
5:00 AM – Services PMI - Germany
United Kingdom
6:00 AM – S&P Global Composite PMI
6:00 AM – Services PMI
United States
6:30 AM – Composite PMI
6:30 AM – Services PMI
Thursday, December 5
Eurozone
Brazil
Friday, December 6
Brazil
Eurozone
United States
3:45 PM – Speech by Powell, Fed Chairman
4:00 PM – Beige Book
