Renew Europe Chair calls for TikTok CEO to address role in Romanian election
12/1/2024 4:46:01 AM
(MENAFN) Valerie Hayer, the chair of the liberal Political group Renew Europe in the European Parliament, has urged TikTok's CEO to appear before the European Parliament and address questions about the platform's involvement in the Romanian presidential election held on Sunday. This was reported by Politico and Ukrinform.
"We call on the CEO of TikTok to come to speak in this house and to ensure his platform conducted to no infringement under the DSA," Hayer stated throughout a media summit on Thursday.
Her statement followed the victory of ultranationalist, pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu, who ran his campaign almost entirely on TikTok, winning the first round of Romania's presidential election.
Romanian Premier Marcel Ciolacu called on Tuesday for a review of funding for Georgescu’s campaign on TikTok. Meanwhile, researchers suspect that an "army of fake accounts" may have been involved in boosting Georgescu’s campaign.
