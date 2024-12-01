Moci Organises Seminar On Converting To Public Joint Stock Company Listed On QSE

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Commerce and (MoCI) organised a titled“Mechanism and Advantages of Converting to a Public Joint Stock Company Listed on Qatar Stock Exchange” at its headquarters in Lusail. The seminar aimed to raise awareness of the regulations and procedures governing the conversion of companies into public joint stock entities.

It also highlighted the conversion procedures approved by the Qatar Markets Authority and the advantages of listing on the Qatar (QSE).

The seminar witnessed the participation of representatives from limited liability companies, private and public joint stock companies, along with representatives from law and audit firms.

During the seminar, representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar Financial Markets Authority, and Qatar Stock Exchange discussed the importance of transitioning to public joint stock companies. Such conversion offers companies diverse financing options to support project expansion. The speakers also addressed the advantages for family-owned, private, and start-up companies when transitioning into public joint stock entities and listing on the Qatar Stock Exchange. They also emphasised the role of the Ministry and the Authority in facilitating, supervising, and regulating the conversion process.

The seminar covered the legal procedures for company conversion based on the regulations issued by the Qatar Financial Markets Authority and the provisions of the Commercial Companies Law No. (11) of 2015, as amended by Law No. (8) of 2020. Additionally, the seminar highlighted the Ministry's efforts to simplify these procedures, including amendments to the Commercial Companies Law to facilitate the conversion process.

Participants were also introduced to key listing criteria for each trading platform in the main and emerging markets, as well as the significance of selecting the appropriate platform aligned with each company's strategic objectives.

The event featured success stories of companies that had undergone the transition to public joint stock status. These companies praised the support provided by the Ministry and the Authority in expediting and simplifying the conversion process. The seminar concluded with an interactive session, during which speakers responded to audience queries on various aspects of company conversion and listing in the financial market.

This seminar is part of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's broader efforts to support the private sector and enhance its role in driving national economic development in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Ministry reaffirms its commitment to fostering a favourable regulatory and investment environment that promotes sustainable growth for companies, encouraging them to leverage the advantages of transitioning into public joint stock companies and enhancing their competitiveness both locally and globally.