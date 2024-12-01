Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Meets With European Council's Middle East/Gulf Working Party

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State for Foreign Trade at the of Commerce and Industry, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, met with the European Council's Middle East/Gulf Working Party, currently visiting Qatar. During the meeting, discussions focused on enhancing and expanding trade, investment, and industrial cooperation between Qatar and the European Union. Several topics of mutual interest were also addressed. of State for Foreign Trade, emphasised the importance of strengthening trade partnerships between Qatar and the EU, highlighting the importance of increasing bilateral trade volume and exploring new opportunities for cooperation in foreign trade. Such efforts, he noted, would contribute to market diversification, enhance the presence of Qatari products in global markets, and position Qatar as a regional and international hub for trade and investment.