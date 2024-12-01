GFH Unveils OUTLIVE For Health, Well-Being At Cityscape

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) GFH Group (GFH) unveiled, on Wednesday, OUTLIVE at Cityscape, a new venture focused on developing master-planned communities and mixed-use projects centered around and well-being. Operating across the MENA region and Europe, OUTLIVE combines GFH Group's expertise in development, design, and community creation to offer living spaces that prioritize holistic well-being.

Targeting high-demand markets such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the initiative emphasizes six core wellness dimensions: social connection, environmental responsibility, physical health, emotional awareness, mental engagement, and spiritual wellness. These pillars aim to create integrated communities that foster overall well-being and balance.

Hisham Al-Rayes, Chairperson of OUTLIVE and CEO of GFH Group, stated that the project seeks to develop communities where wellness and sustainability are seamlessly integrated, reflecting GFH's commitment to providing innovative real estate solutions.

Walid El Hindi, Board Member and Managing Director of OUTLIVE, emphasized the initiative's focus on creating people-centric communities that nurture connections and a sense of belonging. He explained that while sustainability addresses environmental concerns, wellness real estate is designed to enhance human health and quality of life.

As part of its mission, OUTLIVE plans to introduce senior living communities across the region, offering tailored environments and personalized services for older adults. These communities will promote social connections and support a fulfilling, respectful lifestyle for seniors.

OUTLIVE is set to redefine development standards across the MENA region and Europe, creating spaces that prioritize wellness and sustainability at every level.



