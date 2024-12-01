Kim Jong UN reaffirms unwavering support for Russia in conflict with Ukraine

(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his country's unwavering support for Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine, according to state-run media reports on Saturday. Kim made these remarks during a meeting with Russian Defense Andrei Beloussov in Pyongyang on Friday, where he praised the expanding cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the defense sector.



Kim expressed strong backing for Russia's recent military actions, describing the counteroffensive against Ukraine as a necessary and effective response to the actions of the U.S., Western nations, and Ukraine. He emphasized Russia's determination to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, asserting that North Korea supports Russia's efforts to counter what he referred to as "imperialists' moves for hegemony."



The North Korean leader also outlined his intention to further strengthen bilateral ties with Russia across various domains, including politics, economics, and military affairs. This commitment aligns with agreements made during the North Korea-Russia summit in Pyongyang in June of this year, which highlighted the strategic partnership between the two countries.



Beloussov’s visit comes amid ongoing allegations from the U.S., South Korea, and Ukraine that North Korea has sent troops to assist Russia in its war effort. While these claims remain unconfirmed by Pyongyang and Moscow, the countries had previously signed a strategic partnership agreement in June, which includes provisions for military assistance in the event of third-party aggression. Additionally, South Korea’s spy agency recently claimed that North Korea supplied Russia with additional self-propelled howitzers and rocket launchers.

MENAFN01122024000045015839ID1108942798