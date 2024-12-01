Estoori Lands Bu Samrah Cup With Comfortable Victory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Estoori with Muanis Al Siyabi in the saddle secured a second straight victory to land the Bu Samrah Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

Owned by Meshaal bin Ali M A Al Attiyah, the five-year-old drew 31⁄4 lengths clear of the field in the day's feature – a Local Thoroughbred Handicap over 1900m – to bag win for trainer Mohammed Balasim Al Jumaili and remain unbeaten.

Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi crowned the winners.

Earlier, Szczepan Mazur rode AJS Falak to Purebred Arabian Conditions (Class 2) title while Jungle Mate emerged winner in the Thoroughbred Handicap 85-105 (Class 2) under jockey Fayos Martin Borja.

The ninth Al Rayyan Race Meeting featured seven races with Marnan and Sussex also claiming victories.

In the opening race, Saleh Faraj Al Otaibi guided Ethandun to win in Thoroughbred Maiden Plate followed by a victory for Shared Al Shahania and jockey Marco Casamento in the Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6) contest.

9th Al Rayyan Race Meeting - Bu Samrah Cup

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Bu Samrah Cup - Local Thoroughbred Handicap 45-65 (Class 4)

Estoori, Mohammed Balasim Al Jumaili, Muanis Al Siyabi

Purebred Arabian Conditions (Class 2)

AJS Falak, M.H.K Al Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur

Thoroughbred Handicap 85-105 (Class 2)

Jungle Mate, Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki, Fayos Martin Borja

Purebred Arabian Handicap 0-70 (Qatari Riders Race) (Class 5)

Marnan, Mohammed Hassan Al Matwi, Abdulla Rashid Al Mansoori* (-4kg)

Thoroughbred Handicap 60-80 (Class 4)

Sussex, M.H.K Al Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur

Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6)

Shared Al Shahania, Mohammed Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (3yo Only) (Class 6)

Ethandun, Hamad Al-Jehani, Saleh Faraj Al Otaibi (-4kg)