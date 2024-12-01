Bakeries in Gaza close their doors because of lack of supply

(MENAFN) The UN World Food Program (WFP) on Friday stated that almost all bakeries in central Gaza were enforced to close their doors as a result of severe supply lacks amid Israel’s current genocidal conflict on Gaza.



"All bakeries in central Gaza have shut down due to severe supply shortages," the WFP sposted on X.



The WFP stated that bread, an essential for many families and the only food they can afford, "is now slipping out of reach" for citizens.



The UN institution alerted that "famine remains a serious risk" for people in Gaza, urging the "safe and secure entry of vital humanitarian help into Gaza."



Since the beginning of Israel’s conflict on Gaza in October last year, many global and UN groups have called on Israel to ease humanitarian help access into Gaza in order to prevent a famine.



Israel began a genocidal conflict on the Gaza Strip after a cross-border strike by Palestinian group Hamas in October last year, so far murdering more than 44,300 individuals, among of them are women and children, and wounding approximately 105,000.

