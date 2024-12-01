Careem celebrates Eid Al Etihad with promos on services and discounts on homegrown brands

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE – November 29, 2024: Careem, the region's leading Everything App, celebrates UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad) with incredible promos on services and discounts on homegrown brands from Saturday 30 November to Tuesday 3 December.

Tom Sword, Senior Director of Brand at Careem said: “Our Eid Al Etihad campaign pays tribute to the UAE’s heritage and highlights our commitment to supporting the region’s entrepreneurial spirit by amplifying local brands. We’re also making it super easy and affordable for UAE residents and visitors to enjoy the weekend’s festivities with curated experiences and discounts available through the Everything App.”

Careem’s Eid Al Etihad campaign brings together exclusive offers from homegrown food venues through Careem Food, curated celebratory essentials through Careem Groceries, and opportunities to explore the UAE’s rich culture and landscapes with promos on Careem Rides, Careem Bike, Careem Car Rental, and more:

1. Home of the Homegrown food options:

o Avail discounts on favourite homegrown brands like Allo Beirut, Gazebo, Pitfire Pizza, Barakat, and Al Rawabi, when ordering in through Careem Food.

o Enjoy Buy-1-Get-1-Free deals and discounts of up to 50% at top local restaurants including Carnival by Tresind, Jun’s, Mitts & Trays, Lulu & The Beanstalk and so much more when dining out with Careem DineOut in partnership with the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai.



2. Explore Eid Al Etihad festivities with Careem Rides, Careem Bike, and Careem Car Rental:

o Use promocode UAE53* for 20% off 2 rides across the UAE, and save up to AED20 on each trip throughout the weekend. Customers can choose from a wide portfolio of locally catered options Careem Rides facilitates for reliable and convenient everyday commutes which include Comfort, Executive, Kids, Max for spacious rides, or the Hourly booking options for those longer trips.

o Enjoy 53% off the one-day Careem Bike pass using promocode ND53 and explore Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s scenic cycling tracks. From Dubai Marina to Old Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s Corniche, it’s the perfect way to discover the UAE.

o Opt for flexible car rental through Careem Car Rental and secure four days for the price of three by using promocode ROADTRIP.

3. Weekend essentials for celebrations:

o A curated catalog of National Day decorations, snacks, beverages, and home cleaning available through Careem Groceries to ensure you’ll be prepared to host celebrations or enjoy the festive weekend with ease.

The Careem Everything App makes it easier for you to celebrate Eid Al Etihad by combining convenience with cultural pride. From essentials for gatherings to exploration opportunities, the Eid Al Etihad campaign is a reflection of Careem’s role in shaping the UAE’s lifestyle as a homegrown innovator.

Careem invites all residents to join the celebration. Simply download or open the Careem app to access the Eid Al Etihad hub and explore everything the campaign has to offer.







