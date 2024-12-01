(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, 29November 2024: H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone), stressed that Commemoration Day is a day of pride, celebrating the martyrs whose heroic sacrifices have shaped the UAE’s past, present, and future.

“The legacy of our Martyrs will forever be engraved in the hearts of every Emirati, representing the highest values of courage, loyalty, and selflessness. Their sacrifices are not just memories; they are the foundation of the UAE’s strength and resilience. Their spirits live on, pulsing through the heart of the nation, inspiring us to face every challenge with pride and determination. On this day, we stand united, drawing from their courage to continue building a prosperous and united future for the UAE.”

In a statement Al Mazrouei said: “The sacrifices of Emirati martyrs will continue to be a source of inspiration for every Emirati, fuelling their commitment to strengthening national unity and rallying behind our wise leadership. Their sacrifices ignite a collective drive to advance the nation’s comprehensive development across all sectors. Drawing strength and resolve from their heroic deeds, we strive to achieve milestones and realise national visions and goals of elevating the country’s stature and leadership on both regional and global platforms.

His Excellency added: "On Commemoration Day, we pledge to our leadership, our martyrs, their families, and all citizens to honour their memory with loyalty. We are committed to taking the UAE into new heights, upholding the trust they left us, and staying true to the path of pride and dignity they forged. Inspired by their sacrifices, we strive to achieve greater progress and prosperity, ensuring that the UAE’s name continues to shine brightly among the nations."





MENAFN01122024006976014991ID1108942701