Stefanchuk On Conference Of Ukraine, Latin America Parliamentarians:“Historic Event”

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk says the holding of the first-ever of Parliamentarians from Ukraine, Latin America and the Caribbean Parliamentarians in Kyiv a unique event.

Stefanchuk noted this on Saturday at the opening of the Conference, Ukrinform reported.



“Your arrival is a high manifestation of parliamentary solidarity, which will certainly serve as an extraordinary milestone in the history of our relations, as well as a pledge of strengthening our friendship and cooperation,” Stefanchuk emphasized.

During the speech, the Rada chairman called on the parliaments of the participating countries to actively spread truthful reports on the situation in Ukraine, counter Russian propaganda, and support the global struggle for truth.

“I ask each of you to become a carrier and champion of truthful and important information to counter Russian narratives, refute the lies spread by the aggressor, and stand firm against criminal enemy propaganda. Today, Ukraine needs such a weapon as truth. And I know that you can give it to us,” Stefanchuk emphasized.

He also focused on the Peace Formula put forward by President Volodymyr Zelensky and called on colleagues and the parliaments they represent to join the implementation of the Formula, become its ambassadors in their home countries, and speak up in the United Nations to counter Russian aggression.

Stefanchuk also expressed hope that the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean will become active participants in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction. According to the Rada speaker, Ukraine will need support in humanitarian demining, reconstruction of housing, schools, hospitals, and critical infrastructure.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the statement by the Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, at the international forum "Diplomacy Today: Ukraine's Role in Global Politics", since the onset of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine in 2014, Russia has violated more than 400 international treaties to which Ukraine and the Russian Federation are parties, and neglected 22 fundamental international agreements since 2022.

