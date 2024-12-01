Statement by H.E. Ahmad bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, on Commemoration Day

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 29 November 2024 - On UAE Commemoration Day, we express how deeply we cherish the memory of the valiant martyrs of the UAE and stand in reverence before their heroic sacrifices for our homeland. Their memory remains eternally etched in the hearts of the nation, serving as an enduring beacon of inspiration that lights the path of glory and honour.



This solemn occasion embodies our deep-rooted national values, as we reflect with genuine gratitude on the sacrifices made by those who gave their lives in fulfilment of their patriotic duty. Commemoration Day stands as a poignant reminder of our collective duty to instil these values in future generations, raising their awareness about our martyrs who shed their pure blood to safeguard our homeland and ensure its resilience and prosperity.



On this day, we pray to Almighty Allah to grant our martyrs His infinite mercy, eternal peace, and the highest ranks in Paradise. We also extend heartfelt support to their families; may Allah bestow patience and solace upon them. Inspired by the courage of our heroes, we renew our pledge of allegiance to the wise leadership of the UAE and unwavering national loyalty, reaffirming our commitment to protecting the nation’s achievements. The sacrifices of the UAE’s noble martyrs will forever guide us, fuelling our determination to contribute to the ongoing progress and glory of our beloved homeland.





