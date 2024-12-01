Celestyal Sets Sail From Qatar For Maiden Voyage Into Arabian Gulf

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Celestyal, an award-winning line that provides all-inclusive experiences has said its flagship, the 'Celestyal Journey', has arrived in Doha, marking the beginning of the line's inaugural Arabian Gulf season.

This exciting new chapter kicks off with two specially themed F1 voyages taking in the Qatar and Abu Dhabi grand prix events.

To celebrate the occasion, Celestyal, in partnership with Visit Qatar, Qatar Tourism, Mwani Qatar and Qatar Airways hosted an exclusive event onboard the Celestyal Journey while docked at Doha Port on November 30. Local dignitaries, members of the media and influencers, and key partners gathered for a day of presentations, ship tours, the traditional plaque exchange ceremony, and a celebratory luncheon - all capturing the spirit of Celestyal's famously warm hospitality.

The line has previously announced that they will host a special five-day F1-themed event for global travel agents. This experience includes a three-night land stay with local excursions to the Arabian Travel Market, followed by two days aboard the Celestyal Journey while docked at Doha's Grand Cruise Terminal. During this time, guests can attend the Qatar Grand Prix and enjoy an intimate speaking session with Formula 1 legends David Coulthard and Laura Winter in the ship's impressive Amphitheatre.

Subsequent departures will then comprise of seven-night 'Desert Days' itineraries, sailing roundtrip from Doha, up to March 2025. Each cruise features visits to the iconic destinations of Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi, an overnight stay in Dubai Marina, along with stops at hidden gems like Khasab and Sir Bani Yas Island.

The Celestyal Journey will call Doha its winter home for the next three consecutive years, following a collaboration between Celestyal and Visit Qatar that aims to bring the region's stunning offerings to the world.

Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal, said,“We're incredibly excited to see our first ever Arabian Gulf season get underway. I want to thank our partners at Visit Qatar, Mwani Port Authority, Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways for their continued support and warm welcome to the region. We are confident that our special FI-themed cruises will ensure we have a roaring start to the season, while the Desert Days itinerary offers the very best of the local region.”

The Celestyal Discovery will also join Celestyal Journey in the region at the end of 2025. She will sail three-night long weekend 'Iconic Arabia' cruises roundtrip from Abu Dhabi, calling at Doha Port, Khalifa Bin Salman Port (Bahrain) and Dubai Marina Port, and four-night midweek 'Iconic Arabia' cruises, sailing roundtrip from Abu Dhabi, calling at Fujairah, Muscat and Kasab.

Chris Theophilides, CEO at Celestyal, said,“We're delighted to be commencing our season in the Arabian Gulf, with this momentous arrival into Doha. I want to thank our teams and partners who have made this a reality. It marks a significant milestone in Celestyal's journey, operating a fully refreshed fleet across year-round operations and two regions.”