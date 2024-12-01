Crude steel output in Türkiye increases 0.7 percent annually in October

(MENAFN) In October, Turkish crude steel output increased by 0.7 percent in comparison to the same month of the last year, to reach 3 million tons, according to the Turkish Steel Producers Association on Friday. In the first ten months of the year, crude steel output surged by 12.4 percent, hitting 30.9 million tons, the association declared.



Steel product exports declined by 8.5 percent in quantity this October, to reach 989,900 tons, as well as 6.2 percent in regards to value, to USD728.8 million. Exports increased 30.7 percent with regard to quantity to 11.2 million tons and 18.7 percent in terms of value to reach USD8.2 billion this January-October in comparison to the same period of last year.



Imports soared by 39.8 percent in terms of quantity to 1.7 million tons and 16.8 percent in terms of value to USD1.2 billion in October when compared to the same month of the earlier year. This 10-month period, imports declined 7.2 percent in terms of quantity to 13.7 million tons and 15.6 percent in terms of value to USD10.7 billion compared to the same period of 2023. The export-import coverage ratio surged from 54 percent last January-October to 76 percent in the same period of this year.

