Tehran shows its support for Lebanon throughout a phone call among presidents

(MENAFN) The two presidents highlighted the demand for vigilant collaboration to resolve current security wories in the state, specifically the behaviors of Takfiri groups existing in Syria and their possible effect on Lebanon and other nations in the Resistance Axis.



Qalibaf revealed his happiness with the ceasefire's agreement, while acknowledging the key role played by Berri in implementing the peace process.



In the course of their call, Qalibaf reiterated Iran's continuous support for Lebanon, stressing that Tehran supports the Lebanese government, parliament, people, as well as the Resistance. "The Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to supporting Lebanon in every way possible, as we have always done," he stated.



Nonetheless, Qalibaf also outlined two critical concerns about the condition in the country. Initially, he alerted of the consequences for further violations of the ceasefire by the Israeli regime. He highlighted the significance of remaining vigilant and ensuring that Israel’s frequent violations of deals do not become regularized. "We must remain cautious to prevent these violations from becoming a routine occurrence," he warned.

