GCC Diplomats Praise Kuwait, Commend It For Bolstering Joint Gulf Coop.

KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Saudi, UAE, Qatari, and Omani Ambassadors praised Kuwait and its important status in the region, commending it for its efforts to bolster joint Gulf cooperation and development.

This came ahead of the 45th GCC Summit scheduled in Kuwait today.

"We recall with pride the developments and innovations that all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have reached, becoming an example to be followed in security, development, flourishing as well as a destination for regional excellence in overall progress," Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud ahead of the 45th summit.

The Saudi Ambassador affirmed that the GCC had carried out its international duties within the frame of the international community, championing wisdom and balance in the regional and international arenas.

The GCC is a beacon of hope in the region and it has worked as a unifier of efforts by all GCC citizens, he added.

Similarly, Qatari Ambassador to Kuwait Ali Al-Mahmoud said the Kuwaiti organization of this prestigious renewed regional countries' vows for cooperation towards more development and progress in all possible aspects.

He highlighted the necessity of joint GCC collaboration to face the geopolitical challenges of the region, especially in the Middle East, noting that all Gulf countries must solidify efforts to halt the Israeli occupation's assault on the Gaza Strip and keep the aggressors hands off Lebanon and other regional countries to safeguard peace and stability.

Economic challenges also must be addressed by the GCC, finding viable solutions and working towards more progress and development, he asserted.

Meanwhile, Omani Ambassador Saleh Al-Kharusi commended the long list of achievements the GCC has accomplished since inception, saying that such accomplishments had drawn attention from the world.

He stressed that previous achievements must be safeguarded and future accomplishments must be worked on to continue the strong legacy of the GCC.

Bringing the perspective of the UAE, Ambassador Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi said that the current developments in the region made the 45th GCC Summit very important for the member countries.

He commended the achievements of the GCC, saying that it was all due to the keen efforts made by the leaders and people of the Gulf countries.

The Ambassador also showcased excitement towards the GCC pavillion on the sideline of the Summit, which would be held in Abdullah Al-Salem's Cultural Center, noting that it was a golden chance to view all the achievements in the past decades. (end)

