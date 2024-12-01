Understanding Pregnancy Brain: Insights From Dr. Moujahed Hammami Medical Director Of Aman Lil Afia Clinic In Dubai

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dr. Moujahed Hammami , Obstetrics and Gynecology Consultant and Medical Director of Aman Lil Afia clinic in Dubai, sheds light on a common but often misunderstood phenomenon: pregnancy brain , also known as“mommy brain.” This term describes the cognitive changes that some pregnant women experience during and after pregnancy, including forgetfulness, difficulty concentrating, and mental fog.
What Causes Pregnancy Brain?
Although the exact causes of pregnancy brain are not fully understood, several contributing factors have been identified:
Hormonal Changes
The fluctuations in hormones such as estrogen and progesterone during pregnancy can influence brain function and mood regulation.
Physical Changes
Pregnancy is physically demanding, and symptoms like fatigue and discomfort can affect cognitive abilities.
Emotional Stress
The anticipation and anxiety associated with impending motherhood can strain mental processes, leading to reduced focus and memory.
Sleep Disruption
Sleep disturbances, a common challenge during pregnancy, can impair cognitive performance.
Managing Pregnancy Brain: Practical Tips
While pregnancy brain can be frustrating, Dr. Hammami emphasizes that there are effective strategies to manage and alleviate its impact:
Organize Your Life
Use planners, to-do lists, or digital reminders to keep track of tasks and appointments, reducing the mental load.
Prioritize Self-Care
Rest, nutrition, hydration, and regular exercise are crucial for maintaining physical and mental well-being.
Minimize Stress
Engage in relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or prenatal yoga. Participating in enjoyable activities can also help relieve stress.
Stay Connected
Open communication with your partner, family, and friends is essential. Sharing your feelings and seeking support can provide emotional relief.
Seek Professional Help
If cognitive changes become severe or interfere with daily life, consult a healthcare provider. They can assess and rule out other potential causes.
Postpartum and Beyond
Dr. Hammami highlights that for most women, symptoms of pregnancy brain improve after childbirth, though some may continue to experience them during the postpartum period. He assures that with proper care and support, these cognitive changes are manageable.
For personalized advice and support, Dr. Hammami encourages expectant mothers to consult with their healthcare providers. Pregnancy is a transformative journey, and understanding its challenges can make the experience more enriching and less overwhelming.
